Chicago fire: CFD battles blaze at Lakeview apartment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is on the scene of a large apartment fire in the city's Lakeview neighborhood.

The fire broke out in what appeared to the top floor unit of a multi-story residential building on Wellington near Broadway.

Flames could be seen shooting out of windows, through the roof and out of the porch. The fire appeared to be out as of 5:35 p.m., though firefighters could be seen checking throughout the affected area and unit below to see if there was more damage or any hotspots.

Officials have not yet commented on the cause of the fire. It was not immediately known if anyone or any pets were in the home at the time it started.

There was no information immediately available about any injuries or casualties.

