Chicago firefighters to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is joining the American Cancer Society to launch Breast Cancer Awareness month starting Thursday, October 1.

Chicago Fire says it has the largest number of women serving as firefighters and paramedics in the United States.

Chicago Fire Department's First Deputy Fire Commissioner, Anette Nance-Holt sat down with ABC 7 to explain why the cause means so much.

"Well I hope it gets out the importance of what breast cancer and how important it is to get tested earlier so you can get the medical help you need. It's also one of the biggest health issues among Black women and I think fear prevents a lot of people from getting tested," Nance-Holt said.

Nance-Holt is the first woman to serve as First Deputy Fire Commissioner in the fire department's history.

Residents will see Chicago firefighters wearing pink t-shirts, gloves, masks and gear to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.
