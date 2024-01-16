WATCH LIVE

Elderly person in very critical condition after Englewood fire: CFD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 9:03PM
Chicago fire crews removed an elderly person from a South Elizabeth Street blaze in Englewood in very critical condition, CFD said.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire crews removed an elderly person from a South Side fire in very critical condition Tuesday afternoon, CFD said.

Crews were on the scene in the 5900-block of South Elizabeth Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood just before 1 p.m.

CFD said the elderly person was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Video of the scene appeared to show the fire took place in a home, and a large number of police officers and firefighters responded.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

