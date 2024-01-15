Dozens displaced after large Merrillville apartment fire, officials say

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A fire that displaced dozens of people in Merrillville, Indiana on Saturday apparently started in a basement laundry room.
The fire happened at a 24-unit building near Broadway and 54th.
Firefighters said they faced a number of challenges in battling the blaze, including high winds and lack of water.
Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.
Some people are still staying at a community shelter for the time being.
Fire officials said their investigation is now delayed because of ice and dangerously cold conditions at the scene.