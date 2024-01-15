Dozens displaced after large Merrillville apartment fire, officials say

An apartment fire in Merrillville, Indiana left dozens displaced from their building in the 100 block of East 54th Avenue on Saturday.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A fire that displaced dozens of people in Merrillville, Indiana on Saturday apparently started in a basement laundry room.

The fire happened at a 24-unit building near Broadway and 54th.

Firefighters said they faced a number of challenges in battling the blaze, including high winds and lack of water.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Some people are still staying at a community shelter for the time being.

Fire officials said their investigation is now delayed because of ice and dangerously cold conditions at the scene.