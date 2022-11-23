2 women found dead in Englewood home after fire, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said two women were found dead in an Englewood home after a house fire.

The fire broke out Tuesday evening at a house in the 7200-block of South Wolcott, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire was struck out at about 9:10 p.m., CFD said.

After the fire was out, firefighters found two adult female victims dead in the wreckage.

It was not immediately clear if the women died in the fire or before the fire. No further details have been released.

The Chicago Fire Department has not yet commented on any possible causes for the fire or said if they believe it was suspicious.