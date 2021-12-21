firefighter killed

Chicago firefighter dies days after being critically injured fighting Belmont Central apartment fire

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NW Side fire leaves 3 critical, including CFD firefighter; 1 killed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter has died of the injuries he sustained while battling a fire on the Northwest Side last week.

One person died in the blaze in the 3100-block of North Marmora Avenue in Belmont Central, and two others were injured.

The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. in the basement of a two-story apartment building next to St. Ferdinand Church last Thursday.

The firefighter, who has not been identified, had just celebrated his first anniversary with the Chicago Fire Department, was first taken to Community First Hospital and then transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where he could be treated in their specialized severe burn unit.

He was listed in critical to very critical condition for the duration of his hospitalization. The fire department confirmed he died Monday afternoon.

A procession will be held from the hospital to the medical examiner's office Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

