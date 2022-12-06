CFD battles Hyde Park fire in apartment building; 1 injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire crews are battling a fire in an apartment building in the city's South Side Hyde Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Large flames and heavy smoke were visible coming from a four-story apartment building about 4:30 a.m. in the 5100-block of South Kenwood Avenue.

Chicago fire officials tweeted just after 4:30 a.m. that there was one victim in the incident.

That person's condition was not immediately clear, as the blaze continued to burn, especially on the first level of the building.

"Something woke me up, and I heard the fire engines coming, people were knocking on doors, saying 'fire, fire, gotta get out.' Someone on the street was screaming, 'get out of the building, the building's on fire,'" neighbor Ryan Winters said.