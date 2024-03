Chicago firefighters battle house fire in Lawndale

Chicago firefighters are battling a West Side house fire Thursday on South Christiana Avenue in Lawndale.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chopper 7 was over the scene as Chicago firefighters battled a house fire Thursday on the West Side.

The fire appeared to be in the 1500 block of South Christiana Avenue in Lawndale.

Chopper 7 is over a West Side fire Thursday.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a home at the location. Parts of the exterior wall were burned.

It was not known if there were any injuries or how the fire started.

No further information was immediately available.