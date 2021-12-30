firefighter injured

Chicago firefighter hospitalized after Lincoln Park row house fire

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A firefighter was hospitalized Thursday morning after battling a blaze in a three-story row house in Lincoln Park, Chicago fire officials said.

Chicago fire crews responded about 5:45 a.m. to the 500-block of West Fullerton Avenue for a reported structure fire.



The fire was put out about 30 minutes later.

A firefighter was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, CFD said.

No one else was injured in the incident, and no one was displaced by the fire.

Fire crews remained on the scene chasing hot spots later Thursday morning, as the fire's cause was investigated.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

