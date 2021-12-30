Chicago firefighter hospitalized after Lincoln Park row house fire

Chicago fire crews responded about 5:45 a.m. to the 500-block of West Fullerton Avenue for a reported structure fire.
Still and Box alarm at 556 W Fullerton 3 story ordinary row house. CFD on scene all companies working. 1 transport. Will update with further. pic.twitter.com/rzgOyKVXtg— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 30, 2021
The fire was put out about 30 minutes later.
A firefighter was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, CFD said.
No one else was injured in the incident, and no one was displaced by the fire.
Fire crews remained on the scene chasing hot spots later Thursday morning, as the fire's cause was investigated.
