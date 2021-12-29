90-year-old hurt in Bridgeport building fire, CFD says

The fire broke out in the 500-block of West 26th Street sometime before 4 a.m.
2-11 - 500 W. 26th St. All companies working, One 90 y/o adult civilian transported for smoke inhalation from adjacent building, update to follow 2-1-30 pic.twitter.com/UVC7DrfrRq— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 29, 2021
Chicago fire officials tweeted that the 90-year-old had suffered smoke inhalation from an adjacent building and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.
CFD said just before 5:15 a.m. that five adults were displaced due to the blaze.
Large flames could still be seen on the building's roof and top floor after 5 a.m.
Twenty-sixth Street is closed from Wallace Street to Canal Street.
