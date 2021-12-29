building fire

90-year-old hurt in Bridgeport building fire, CFD says

26th Street closed from Wallace Street to Canal Street
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

90-year-old hurt in Bridgeport fire: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 90-year-old had to be hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Bridgeport building early Wednesday morning, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire broke out in the 500-block of West 26th Street sometime before 4 a.m.



Chicago fire officials tweeted that the 90-year-old had suffered smoke inhalation from an adjacent building and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

RELATED: Prayer vigil held in Portage Park after Chicago firefighter death

CFD said just before 5:15 a.m. that five adults were displaced due to the blaze.

Large flames could still be seen on the building's roof and top floor after 5 a.m.

Twenty-sixth Street is closed from Wallace Street to Canal Street.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobridgeportbuilding firefire
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
Prayer vigil for fallen firefighter held in Portage Park
Chicago firefighter dies days after NW side apartment fire
Good Samaritans step up to help family who lost everything in fire
About 20 evacuated, 1 hospitalized after arson in East Chatham
TOP STORIES
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
Orland Park votes on how to deal with new COVID vaccine mandate
Jeff Dickerson, ESPN's Chicago Bears reporter, dies at age 44
DoorDash is requiring every employee to make a food delivery
6 killed, including gunman, in Denver-area shooting spree
Show More
Girl, 5, drowns in Chicago Ritz-Carlton hotel pool
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, light evening snow Wednesday
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82
Teen killed in Palos Heights crash ID'd
More TOP STORIES News