A Chicago firefighter fell through the floor while battling a Park Manor fire near South Champlain Avenue and East 73rd Street, CFD and CPD said.

Chicago fire: Firefighter falls through floor while battling Park Manor blaze, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter is recovering after he fell through a floor while putting out a fire on the South Side early Friday morning.

He was seen being brought out on a stretcher, but the fire department said he's in good condition and getting checked out at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Large flames and heavy smoke broke out just before 1:15 a.m. at South Champlain Avenue and East 73rd Street in the city's Park Manor neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

RELATED: 3 children killed in New Orleans house fire allegedly set by their father: Police

No one else was hurt, but one person has been displaced, Chicago police said.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.