Chicago fire: Firefighter falls through floor while battling Park Manor blaze, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter is recovering after he fell through a floor while putting out a fire on the South Side early Friday morning.
He was seen being brought out on a stretcher, but the fire department said he's in good condition and getting checked out at University of Chicago Medical Center.
Large flames and heavy smoke broke out just before 1:15 a.m. at South Champlain Avenue and East 73rd Street in the city's Park Manor neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.
No one else was hurt, but one person has been displaced, Chicago police said.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.