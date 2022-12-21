1 dead in Chicago fire at Austin home on city's West Side

Chopper7 was over the fire at the two-flat residential building in the 1600-block of N. Mayfield Avenue around 11 a.m. Firefighters could be seen on the roof as light gray smoke bi

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters responded to a deadly fire at a home in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side Wednesday morning.

Chopper7 was over the fire at the two-story residential building in the 1600-block of N. Mayfield Avenue around 11 a.m. Firefighters could be seen on the roof as light gray smoke billowed out.

One person died in the fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No additional details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.