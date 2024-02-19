WATCH LIVE

Man dead after fire breaks out at Burnside home: Chicago Fire Department

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 19, 2024 1:30AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead after a fire broke out at a South Side home on Sunday evening, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD responded to the fire in the Burnside neighborhood's 600 block of East 89th Place just before 6 p.m.

First responders found the body of man, who appeared to be around 70 years old.

The fire has been extinguished and CFD and the Chicago Police Department are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

