LIVE | Crews battling blaze at West Garfield Park building, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire broke out at a West Side building near a CTA station on Monday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.

The blaze started in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 4700 block of West Lake Street near the Green Line tracks. The CTA said the fire has not impacted Green Line service.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene and captured billows of smoke emerging from the flames.

The fire broke out in a mostly industrial area, and it was not immediately clear if the building was in use at the time. The fire departments aid the heat was not on, but the building was housing art gallery supplies.

Firefighters poured water on the fire from above; at one point, flames shot out through the roof.

The fire department said one person was taken to Stroger Hospital because of a dog bite, and ABC7 saw a dog in a cage that was taken from the scene, but the circumstances surrounding the dog were not immediately known. No further injuries have been reported.

