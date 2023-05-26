House fires, explosion in West Pullman, CFD says; 1 firefighter minorly injured

Chicago fire officials said two houses have caught fire in West Pullman.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said two houses caught fire in West Pullman Friday afternoon.

Fire officials said there was also an explosion, though it was not immediately known whether the explosion caused the fire or was a result of the fire burning.

There is a large CFD presence in the 12000-block of West Lafayette as of 4:20 p.m.

What caused the fire, and which house it broke out in first was not immediately known. CFD said one firefighter was injured, but not seriously.

There have not yet been reports of any other injuries.

The fire was struck out at about 4:30 p.m.

