Funeral plans announced for fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew Price

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 16, 2023 11:26AM
The Chicago Fire Department announced a funeral for firefighter Andrew Price will take place Monday at Navy Pier.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The funeral for fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew Price will take place on Monday, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The body of Price was escorted to a funeral home Wednesday.

Price died while fighting a fire in Lincoln Park on Monday, after falling through a light shaft of a roof. Price was a 14-year veteran of the fire department.

SEE ALSO | Lincoln Park building where firefighter died passed inspection on Halloween

His funeral will be held on Monday at the Navy Pier Grand Ballroom.

READ MORE | CFD in mourning after death of firefighter Andrew Price in Lincoln Park

A private visitation begins at 9 a.m. The public service starts at noon.

