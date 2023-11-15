Procession held for Chicago firefighter Andrew Price, who died while battling Lincoln Park fire

A procession was held for fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew Price. He died while battling a fire in Lincoln Park on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Madison Carter is loading up her belongings to move in with her family on Wednesday.

She is one of some 30 residents who lived in the 12 apartment units in a Lincoln Park building that caught fire early Monday morning.

That fire claimed the life of Chicago firefighter Andrew Price. Carter said a group of residents visited the firehouse to pay their respects.

"It made it so raw to know he sacrificed his life to save ours," Carter said.

While the building is boarded up, residents were allowed back in to recover what they could.

Flowers are left by the door in the fallen firefighter's memory. And, on Wednesday morning, there was a procession as Price's remains were moved from the medical examiner's office to the funeral home. His loss very difficult to process for his loved ones and many friends in the department.

"It's a tragedy that Drew's gone," said retired CFD spokesperson Will Knight.

Knight remembers Price for his devotion to health and fitness. He said the last year, with four firefighters killed in the line of duty, has been especially tough on the department.

"It's hard. Hard for your members, hard for civilians," Knight said.

That's one of the reasons why the owner of a Jiu Jitsu gym two doors down from the fire is planning a fundraiser Friday evening with the proceeds going to Price's wife and family.

"I want them to know my community, the Jiu Jitsu community, respects and supports the Chicago police and fire for all the stuff they go through to keep us safe," said Idriz Redzovic with Supreme Jiu Jitsu.

Redzovic said he has no idea how much money he'll raise to turn over to the family. But, he says just as important at the financial contribution is the message of support from the community.