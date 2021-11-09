chicago fire department

Chicago firefighters rescue groom's wedding ring after it falls into sewer

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicagoan's wedding day was saved by the Chicago Fire Department in Gold Coast over the weekend.

Anthony Serritella had just gotten married Saturday afternoon and was showing off his new wedding band to a friend when it slipped from his finger and went into the sewer.

Firefighters ended up going into the storm drain and found the ring! Serritella said he's thankful for all the firefighters of Engine 98.

In addition to saving his wedding band, they also saved some family history. The wedding band was Serritella's father's as well.
