Iman Shumpert brings home 'Dancing with the Stars' trophy with secret weapon: Chicago footwork

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Iman Shumpert is the new champion of Dancing With the Stars! The NBA player and Oak Park native told Hosea Sanders he was in it to win it, and Iman did just that!The credits were already rolling on the show as Iman & Daniella were lifted up in victory with two perfect scores and lots of fan support."Chicago, thank you all for voting, thank you all for watching and I always got you all with me," Shumpert said. "Look at this, Kia made sure, one of my best friends growing up been doing my hair since fourth grade, she's been flying out every week to braid my hair... It's about the connection with people, it's about sharing a good time and sharing a good energy, I'm just honored to be a part of this franchise."Iman & Danni had a secret weapon in their freestyle."King Kemo actually flew in from Chicago to teach us both the footwork, I thought it was cool that all season I had to learn all these dance styles," Shumpert said. "It was like cool to have that flip flop, and have her have that solo moment and feel like, she's at a house party with me in Chicago having a good time."His parents, Odis & L'Tanya Shumpert, couldn't be in the ballroom Monday night to cheer on their son. Shumpert's dad tested positive for COVID, but Iman is bringing the trophy home."I ain't gonna lie, it's got some similarities to the one that I got," Shumpert said. "The only difference is mine is a basketball and it's gold. The mirror gives it a nice touch.""And they complained about my footwork all season, Chicago, now we're here!" he added.