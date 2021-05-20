chicago police department

Chicago FOP board issues no-confidence vote in Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago police top brass

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police board unanimously voted that it has no confidence in Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter.

Union President John Catanzara said one reason for that decision is the growing frustration over officers' working conditions, citing long shifts and instances when days off were canceled.

It isn't known whether the FOP board vote reflects the feelings of all 8,000 CPD officers represented by the union. There hasn't been a general membership vote on no-confidence reported by the union.

A couple hundred rank-and-file officers attended the FOP board meeting on Wednesday, and all of them were said to express support for the no-confidence vote.
This is not the first time the Fraternal Order of Police has issued similar no-confidence votes by the union board. It did so with Eddie Johnson in 2019 and with Jody Weis in 2009, when each of them was serving as police superintendent.
