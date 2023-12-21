Young boy found wandering alone in Roseland, Chicago police say

Chicago police are searching for the parents or guardians of a young boy found wandering alone in Roseland Thursday morning.

Chicago police are searching for the parents or guardians of a young boy found wandering alone in Roseland Thursday morning.

Chicago police are searching for the parents or guardians of a young boy found wandering alone in Roseland Thursday morning.

Chicago police are searching for the parents or guardians of a young boy found wandering alone in Roseland Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy was found wandering alone in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The boy, thought to be between two and three years old, was found at about 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West 107th Street, police said. He was taken to Roseland Hospital to be evaluated, but police said he appears to be healthy.

The boy is three feet tall, weights 31 pounds, has hazel eyes, dark brown hair and speaks Spanish and was not wearing shoes or pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.