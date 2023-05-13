A local non-profit is empowering thousands of young people across Chicago to lace up their shoes and run.

'Chicago Run' empowers thousands of young people to lace up their shoes for annual 'Fun Run'

Chicago Run provides children, from Pre-K through high school, with equitable access to inclusive running and physical activity programs. The organization uses the power of sport to help children build physical health, bolster their mental health, build resilience to stress and trauma, and develop critical social and emotional skills.

Chicago Run partners with schools and community organizations in historically disinvested communities to provide opportunities for trauma-informed and non-competitive physical activity.

Chicago Run will host its 1-mile community Fun Run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, stepping off from Washington Park. The event steps off every spring, bringing together more than 4,000 youth, family members, community members, school staff and volunteers from across the city to participate in a non-competitive run and celebrate health and wellness.