Chicago Gold Coast shooting: Man faces several charges after allegedly injuring officer, being shot

A Chicago shooting left a Prada burglary suspect and a CPD officer shot in the 100 block of East Walton, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 33-year-old Chicago man faces a number of charges after being accused of shooting a Chicago police officer in the Gold Coast early Monday morning.

Deshawn Lucas has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery/discharging a firearm, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and felon possession or use of a machine gun and unlawful use of a weapon and felon possession or use of a firearm. He is also considered a fugitive from justice with an out of state warrant, CPD said Wednesday morning.

Lucas was arrested just after 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 0- to 100-block of East Walton Street after allegedly shooting and injuring a CPD officer as police responded to a call of a burglary at the nearby Prada store.

He also suffered gunshot wounds, and officers rendered aid, Chicago police said.

Two firearms were recovered on the scene, police said.

Investigators said the suspect is just one part of the crew that attempted a crash-and-grab burglary at the Gold Coast Prada store before it all went horribly wrong.

"They encountered an individual who was armed with a handgun. The officers attempted to de-escalate by telling the subject to drop the gun. He did not. Shortly thereafter, there was an exchange of gunfire," CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

The 55-year-old injured officer, a 17-year veteran of the department, was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Monday afternoon after being shot in the left leg. The man he exchanged gunfire with was still hospitalized as of Monday.

While Lucas is in custody, police are still looking for his accomplices, who ditched two stolen vehicles, a white Jeep and a grey Durango, in the middle of the street.

"They attempted to drive one vehicle, which was an SUV, a Durango. They attempted to drive that into the window of the Prada store," Snelling said. "We don't have the exact number right now. We do know there were multiple individuals involved in this."

Monday morning's attempted burglary added to a growing list of crash-and-grabs that have happened in the city over the past few months.

Police said the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is now investigating.

Lucas is due in court Wednesday.

