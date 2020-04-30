coronavirus chicago

Chicago to host first-ever citywide virtual high school graduation with celebrity speaker

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Oprah Winfrey speaks at "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour in New York, in this Feb. 8, 2020 file photo. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago high school graduates might be missing out on a traditional commencement this spring, but they'll be getting a send-off that no other seniors in the city have received before.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Thursday that Chicago will hold its first-ever virtual graduation in mid-June, and longtime Chicagoan Oprah Winfrey will deliver the commencement address.

"We are thrilled and honored to have the one-and-only Oprah Winfrey joining us for this incredible moment with Chicago's high school seniors," said Mayor Lightfoot. "The times we are living in are historic and stunning, forcing us all to take a deep look at who we are as a people and our place in the world. No one knows this better than Oprah, and I join all of Chicago in looking forward to hearing the wisdom she'll be sharing with our incredible young people as they take this unforgettable next step on their life's journey."

The commencement ceremony will celebrate every high school senior in Chicago, from those attending Chicago Public Schools and charter schools to Catholic and private schools across the city.

"The meaning of graduation is more profound than a physical stage and nothing can detract from the beaming pride of a Chicago Public Schools parent when their student earns a diploma," said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. "We know we can't fully replace the special milestones lost during this unprecedented crisis, but our seniors deserve to be celebrated for their hard work and we look forward to coming together to honor our seniors during this special occasion."

The date of the virtual commencement ceremony will be released in a few weeks, according to the mayor's office.

A group of representatives from a variety of Chicago schools are currently working out details for the event.

The city is hosting the event in partnership with Citadel, the mayor''s office said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagosocial distancinglori lightfootoprah winfreycatholic schoolcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagograduationchicago public schoolsshelter in placecoronavirus pandemicgradscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Illinois stay-at-home order with new rules takes effect Friday
What to know about Illinois' 52,918 COVID-19 cases
Chicago food trucks serve 1K meals for health care workers
UIC surgery tech on verge of retirement dies from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois stay-at-home order with new rules takes effect Friday
CFD commander owns home that held packed house party, alderman says
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
With Illinois stay-at-home order changes coming Friday, La Grange businesses thank customers with parade
Michigan woman charged after Edens Expressway standoff
Woman hit in face by ball at Wrigley sues Cubs, MLB
Show More
NASCAR returns on May 17 without fans
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 316 in 6,854 cases
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
2 Ill. men face murder charges after woman's body found
Mayor Lightfoot, Supt. Brown announce new CPD operation areas across city
More TOP STORIES News