Expect traffic, street closures downtown for Life Time Spring Half Marathon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents should expect traffic delays downtown on Sunday.
Thousands are expected to hit the streets for the "Life Time Spring Half Marathon" and a 10 kilometer race. There are also "Junior Dash" half-mile races.
The half marathon steps off at 7:00 a.m. and the 10-K will start at 7:45 a.m.
Both races begin on Columbus Drive, south of Monroe Street, and then follow the lakefront trail.
A number of streets will be closed off to make room for nearly seven thousand runners.
The Randolph eastbound curb lane will be closed from Field Blvd to Columbus starting at 8:00 a.m.
All Monroe lanes will be closed from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus starting at 3:00 a.m.
All northbound and southbound Columbus lanes will be closed from Randolph to Congress starting at 3:00 a.m.
All Columbus lanes will be closed from Congress to Roosevelt starting at 6:00 a.m.
The northbound Randolph exit will be closed from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Randolph starting at 7:00 a.m.
Intermediate Randolph eastbound lanes will be closed from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus starting at 6:00 a.m.
