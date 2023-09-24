Chicago Half Marathon 2023: Street closures in place as South Side race set to begin in Jackson Park

The Life Time Half Marathon is set to begin Sunday in Jackson Park on Chicago's South Side. Some street closures are in place.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 26th Life Time Chicago Half Marathon is set to begin Sunday morning in Jackson Park.

There were already plenty of runners out early Sunday, gearing up for the 13.1-mile run.

But, it's not just a half marathon.

There is also a 5K that kicks off at 7:45 a.m.

The half marathon route takes runners right up DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as far north as just about McCormick Place and back.

That being said, there are multiple road closures in place, starting at 6 a.m. Those in the area should plan accordingly.

Thousands will participate in Sunday's race, which starts at 7 a.m.

Many have been training for months.

The street closures include:

- Cornell Avenue from East Hayes Avenue to East Marquette Avenue

- East Marquette from South Stony Island Avenue to Cornell

- East Marquette from Cornell to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

- Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from East Marquette to MC7th (McCormick Bridge) until 10 a.m.

- Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from East Marquette to 31st Street (6:30-11:30 a.m.)

- East 47th Street from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Cornell until 10:45 a.m.

- East 57th Street From DuSable Lake Shore Drive to parking lot until 11 a.m.

- DuSable Lake Shore Drive will have rolling openings beginning at 10 a.m.