Shamrock Shuffle 2024: More than 26K participants kick off Chicago's outdoor running season

What time is the Shamrock Shuffle 2024? Street closures are in place ahead of the downtown Chicago race, which is kicking off at 8:25 a.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is considered a rite of spring in Chicago.

The Shamrock Shuffle is back on Sunday morning.

Runners from across the Midwest and throughout the country are in Chicago for the scenic run through the city that has been kicking off the outdoor running season for more than four decades.

The 8K run snakes through downtown starting at 8:25 a.m.

SEE ALSO | Full list of street closures for 43rd Annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

More than 26,000 runners from Illinois to California to New York are running on Sunday morning, showing how popular the Shamrock Shuffle is.

There is also a 2-mile walk along the Lakefront Trail and a 1-mile run.