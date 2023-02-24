81-year-old woman killed in deadly Kenwood high-rise fire ID'd

The Cook County Medical Examiner says 81-year-old Ora Louise Chiles died when flames and smoke engulfed a portion of Harper Square Co-Op on January 25

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The woman killed in the deadly Kenwood high-rise fire has been identified nearly a month later.

The Cook County Medical Examiner says 81-year-old Ora Louise Chiles died when flames and smoke engulfed a portion of Harper Square Co-Op back on January 25.

Nine other people were injured in that fire, which was ruled accidental.

Dozens of residents are still living elsewhere, pending the outcome of a court-ordered inspection and repairs.

