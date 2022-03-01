black history month

Harold Washington inspires new generation of Chicagoans at Boys & Girls Club

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Harold Washington inspires a new generation of Chicagoans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago has produced a number of notable names in Black history, like America's first Black president, Barack Obama, and Harold Washington, the city's first Black mayor.

"One of the biggest activists that we are focusing on this month is Harold Washington," said Jeremy Murphy, senior club director at the Union League Boys & Girls Club.


The Union League Boys & Girls Club in Pilsen is making sure kids learn about Washington and other leaders. The goal is knowledge and pride.

"A really special thing that occurs whenever I hear something that I think that's amazing," said 11-year-old Jorge Flores. "He was the first African American mayor to be elected in Chicago. And that's really inspirational to think of."

Washington has been credited with changing the atmosphere and politics of Chicago, adding hope and inspiration for generations to come. The club celebrated his life by creating an art project in honor of notable figures in Black history.

"I respect the Black people that fought for our civil rights," said 9-year-old Jonathan Miller.


He was also excited to share his knowledge of Harold Washington.

"He has a very good vocabulary, and he was very smart and he was the mayor," Miller said.

Club leaders said they are dedicated to making sure the children know the full scope of Washington's impact on Chicago.

"Kids can't be what they can't see," said Murphy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolooppilsenblack historyblack history monthpolitics
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Alvin Ailey dance company returns to Chicago
Our Chicago: Building Black
Chicago native changes face of spirits industry with tequila company
Chicago Children's Choir Black History Month concert goes virtual
TOP STORIES
Shots fired outside Red Line station hours after teen fatally shot
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Illinois, Chicago lift face mask mandates
2 kids seriously injured in South Side crash
Extreme flooding in Midwest expected to get worse in next century
How to make sure you're giving to legitimate Ukraine relief funds
Boy, 16, fatally shot in River North ID'd
Show More
Northwestern campus rallies around students from Ukraine
Romney calls GOPers 'morons' for white supremacy event, Putin support
IL reports 1,831 new COVID cases, 12 deaths
Teen sexually assaulted by man who picked her up at bus stop: CPD
Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff being confused as Russian amid boycotts
More TOP STORIES News