Chicago police release photos of SUV wanted in deadly hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago polices have released a photo of an SUV they are looking for in a fatal West Englewood hit-and-run.

Police said just after 6 p.m. Monday, a pedestrian crossing the 5600-block of South Racine Avenue was struck by the SUV and killed. The driver then fled the scene of the crash heading north on Racine.

Police describe the car as a dark-colored 2007 to 2010 Lincoln MKX SUV. They say it may have lower passenger headlight and/or auxiliary light damage.

If you have any information about this incident or this vehicle, contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. You can also submit anonymous tips at cpdtip.com.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood