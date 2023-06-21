3 injured, 1 critically, in hit-and-run outside Guaranteed Rate Field before White Sox game: CFD

Three people were struck by a hit-and-run driver outside Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday evening, Chicago fire officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were struck by a hit-and-run driver outside Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday evening, Chicago fire officials said.

Fire officials said one person was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and a second person was also taken to Stroger in serious condition. The third person was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

Police have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the incident, which happened just before the White Sox game was scheduled to start.

There is also a large police presence nearby on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Pershing Road, but police have not yet said whether it is connected to the Guaranteed Rate Field incident.