Chicago hit-and-run seriously injures bicyclist, CPD looking for black convertible Chevy Camaro

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a driver who struck a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash in Auburn Gresham.

The incident happened at shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, March 28. Police said the cyclist was struck and seriously injured by a black soft-top convertible Chevrolet Camaro in the 700-block of West 87th Street.

Police said the vehicle's license plates were so bent that it was not possible to see the numbers. They believe the car has front end damage and a broken windshield. It was last seen driving south on the Dan Ryan Expressway from 87th Street.

If you have any information about this vehicle or incident, contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

