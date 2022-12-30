Chicago police: Man in wheelchair injured, man pushing him killed in South Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side left one man dead and another in a wheelchair seriously injured Thursday night, police said.

The crash occurred around 6:23 p.m. in the 9400-block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said a man was pushing a 56-year-old man in a wheelchair across the street when both were struck by a 2007 white Chevy SUV going northbound. The driver did not stop.

The man in the wheelchair was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition. The man who was pushing him was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least one of the men was dragged to 89th Street and Ashland Avenue.

Police said they are still looking for the driver and the Major Accidents Unit is investigating.