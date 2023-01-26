Woman critically injured in Austin hit-and-run, Chicago Fire Department says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 300-block of South Laramie Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood around 2 p.m.

A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said a woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear. Chicago police have not yet commented on the incident. CPD has also not yet released any information about the vehicle involved, or any potential suspects.

No further details about the victim were immediately available.

