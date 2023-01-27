Reward offered after woman, 93, killed Austin hit-and-run; CPD releases photo of wanted car

Police are trying to find the driver of a luxury SUV who hit and killed a 93-year-old woman walking to the mailbox.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A reward has been offered for information as Chicago police search for the driver of a luxury SUV who hit and killed a 93-year-old woman walking to the mailbox Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 300-block of South Laramie Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood just before 12:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

CPD said the woman was crossing the street in the crosswalk when a silver Porsche Cayenne drove around a stopped vehicle, into the bicycle lane, through the crosswalk and struck her.

The Porsche then continued driving, police said. Chicago police released an image of the Porsche Thursday evening which they said has Illinois license plate CZ60617.

Chicago police have released this photo and license plate of a car wanted in the deadly Austin hit-and-run Thursday.

The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition where she later died.

There's a $1,000 reward, for information that leads to an arrest.

"They have the license plate number, but it is just a matter of getting the driver that was in that vehicle," community activist Andrew Holmes said.

Neighbors and friends said the victim lived not far from where she was struck and killed. In fact, neighbors said she was crossing the street to mail a letter when the incident happened.

"Oh I just wish I could've came out to help her in some way," said Thelma Ramsy, neighbor and friend.

According to Chicago police data, so far this year there have been 66 pedestrians struck by hit-and-run drivers across the city. At this point in 2022 there had only been 39.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.

