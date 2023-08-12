A woman was hurt in a hit and run on Adams and Wood near the United Center Friday night,Chicago police said.

Woman, 37, hurt in hit-and-run crash near United Center; Chicago police searching for female driver

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash near the United Center on the Near West Side.

Police said it happened as a 37-year-old woman was getting out of her car Friday night around 11:07 p.m. at Adams and Wood.

She was struck by a white SUV being driven by another woman, police said.

SEE ALSO: Chicago teen critically injured in Wicker Park hit-and-run at Division and Ashland identified

The driver of the SUV then took off and has not yet been found.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, according to CPD.

Chicago police say the suspect is known to the victim. But the relation is not clear.