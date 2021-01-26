Chicago, suburbs residents frustrated with Illinois COVID vaccine rollout

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While Illinois moved to Phase 1B for the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, many people have still not been able to get an appointment.Phase 1B means people over age 65 and essential workers are eligible for vaccination but not everyone is able to get an appointment at the few vaccinations sites in Chicago and suburbs."I even went out at five this morning. I thought well maybe there's a window that opens up for those early risers," said Christine Melone, qualified resident for vaccine.Melone said she tried four different online sites to get an appointment."It's such a frustrating experience," Melone said.Mark Zivin got appointments for both himself and his wife, but he said they were not given appointments for the second dose, so he is searching for available vaccine again."They have to have a system where if you get the first shot, you can get the second shot because otherwise where are we? And, it's probably only going to get worse as more and more people do get their first dose," Zivin said.The latest information the State of Illinois reports over 145 thousand people are fully vaccinated. That is 1.14% of the state's population."This can solved with a database, callback system, automated, on the web, make the websites better. These are all doable," Zivin said."I just had breast cancer surgery in December. I'm due to start radiation. I would like to feel protected, and I don't have any priority over anyone else," Melone said.Local officials urged patience and shared their own frustrations with not having enough vaccine for everyone.