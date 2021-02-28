vintage

Vintage, antique goods store Capucine promotes sustainability in Bucktown neighborhood

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- So many businesses were forced to close during the pandemic but Capucine opened up.

It's a vintage store that promotes sustainability and helps charity.

Capucine was created by Kate Reavey, owner of Chicago Vintage weddings. Reavey found herself with more time on her hands during the pandemic and decided to open a store in Bucktown.

The store sells vintage and antique pieces from across the Midwest. Reavey says she wants to promote sustainability. All packaging, except ribbon, is made from recycled or compostable material.

Each season the store donated 5% of its profits to charity. The winter nonprofit is One Tail At A Time Rescue. Capucine is pet-friendly.

The store is located at 1804 N. Damen Ave.
