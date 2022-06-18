better government association

Chicago's Office of Inspector General among strongest but lacks power to publish reports, BGA finds

BGA compared 20 US cities for study
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago's Office of Inspector General among nation's strongest but lacks power to publish reports, BGA finds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Office of Inspector General is among the strongest watchdog agencies in the nation but it lacks independent authority to release its findings to the public, according to the Better Government Association report.

A BGA policy team compared 20 of the largest U.S. cities for the study.

Deborah Witzburg was confirmed as inspector general at April's city council meeting. Previously, she was the city's public safety deputy inspector general which is a consent-decree-mandated position.

In a number of recent high-profile investigations, including probes of the Anjanette Young wrong-raid and the Hilco smokestack demolition in Little Village, the public has seen only short synopses of the inspector general's work in the agency's quarterly summary reports. Detailed reports can only be released at the discretion of corporation counsel, the city's top lawyer, and only in limited circumstances, says the BGA.

Chicago's city council can bring the Office of Inspector General in line with national best practices for a fully independent oversight agency by mandating full release of all completed investigation reports, redacted only where required by law.

The BGA Policy Team recommends an ordinance updating the inspector general's reporting requirements to match those of the deputy public safety inspector general, Witzburg's former position, which already has a statutory duty to release reports publicly when an investigation is concluded..
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagochicagobetter government associationinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
BGA investigates claims former IDPH director violated Ethics Act
BGA fact checks Texas Governor's claims on Chicago's gun laws
BGA: Hundreds of IL foster children being held improperly
City Council approves ordinance on curfew changes
TOP STORIES
Stranger who moved into Chicago home reveals why she refuses to leave
2 killed in I-290 crash, Illinois State Police say
5 wounded in Lake Meadows shooting, Chicago police say
Sail GP kicks off in Chicago
Alton man accused of decapitating pregnant ex-girlfriend, police say
Ribfest 2022 kicks off Friday in Wheaton
'Don't touch me': Kim Foxx husband 911 call released
Show More
Man shot, killed on South Side porch, Chicago police say
Family devastated after young mother fatally shot on Southwest Side
Mom seeks answers almost 7 years after daughter, grandson disappeared
Bulls' Dosunmu, Mayor Lightfoot join South Side peace walk
Chicago Weather: Low humidity, cool by lake Saturday
More TOP STORIES News