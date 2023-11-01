Man beaten, tased, tied up during attempted kidnapping in Bridgeport: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people tried to kidnap a man on Chicago's Southwest Side on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said the kidnapping attempt happened in the Bridgeport neighborhood's 3600 block of South Morgan Street.

The three suspects approached the victim and beat him, police said. They then put restraints on him and tried to force him into a vehicle.

The victim was also tased and his phone was stolen. One of the suspects was impersonating a police officer.

All three suspects ran when Chicago police showed up. Officers were able to grab one of those suspects, and charges are pending.

