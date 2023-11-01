WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man beaten, tased, tied up during attempted kidnapping in Bridgeport: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 1:13AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people tried to kidnap a man on Chicago's Southwest Side on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said the kidnapping attempt happened in the Bridgeport neighborhood's 3600 block of South Morgan Street.

The three suspects approached the victim and beat him, police said. They then put restraints on him and tried to force him into a vehicle.

The victim was also tased and his phone was stolen. One of the suspects was impersonating a police officer.

All three suspects ran when Chicago police showed up. Officers were able to grab one of those suspects, and charges are pending.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW