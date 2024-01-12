Chicago Lawn shooting: COPA gives more details in shootout involving off-duty CPD officer

COPA is investigating a Chicago Lawn shooting involving an off-duty Chicago police officer in the 7200 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability provided more details Thursday on a shootout involving an off-duty officer earlier this week.

COPA said the officer was driving in the 7200-block of South Spaulding Avenue in the city's Chicago Lawn neighborhood when the officer saw someone suspected of firing a gun at a home nearby.

COPA did not provide any additional information about what happened next.

There was an exchange of gunfire, and the officer was not hurt.

COPA said it was not immediately clear if the suspect, who fled the scene, was injured.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or ChicagoCOPA.org.

