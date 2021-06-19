Woman fatally stabbed on South Wacker Drive in Loop, suspect still on loose, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is dead after police say she was stabbed in Chicago's Loop Saturday.Police say around 4 p.m., a man approached the 31-year-old victim in the 400-Block of South Wacker Drive. That's when he allegedly pulled out a knife and started stabbing the woman in her upper back.The man then fled southbound on Wacker Dr., police say.The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition where she later died, according to officials.No other details have been released.Area Three Detectives are investigating.