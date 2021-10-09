chicago marathon

Chicago Marathon 2021 kicks off with Abbott 5K, highlighting diverse running community

Thousands of runners are prepared to join Sunday's Chicago Marathon, the 1st major race since the pandemic
By Maher Kawash
Chicago Marathon 2021 kicks off with Abbott 5K in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Excitement is in the air as 33,000 people from 100 different countries prepare for the Chicago Marathon this weekend.

The Chicago event is the first major race to return to the U.S. since the pandemic, and it comes back with some changes.

Some of those changes include having no bleachers at the finish line in Grant Park. Organizers are also limiting the field and there are 25% fewer runners than 2019. Participants are also required to be fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID within 72 hours of the race.

The weekend event is getting started Saturday with the Abbott Chicago 5K race, which starts at Grant Park and goes through the Loop.

This portion of the event was created to recognize and highlight the vibrant and diverse running community that comes together for the marathon.

"These last 18 months have really shown us how important health is," said Chris Miller, who does global marketing and external affairs for Abbott. "And at Abbott, we help make life-changing health technologies to help people live their fuller lives, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate that than with a return to racing here in Chicago ... to see thousands of people crossing the finish line today. It's amazing!"

Chicago Marathon offers rare chance to run back-to-back with Boston

The 5K started at 8 a.m., so expect it to be a busy weekend ahead in Chicago, bringing a sense of normalcy again with the marathon returning.

Chicago marathon road closures



Street closures in the Grant Park area began on Monday with the closure of Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. Additional street closures for race day at the start/finish line area can be expected through the weekend, including:

Thursday, October 7: Columbus Drive from Roosevelt to Ida B. Wells closed and reopen on Monday, October 11 at 6 a.m.

Friday, October 8: Columbus Drive from Ida B. Wells to Monroe closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 10 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 9: Columbus Drive from Randolph to Monroe Street will be closed at 6 a.m. and open on October 10 at noon.

All streets will fully reopen by Monday, October 11 at 6 a.m.
