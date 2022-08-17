With Chicago Marathon 8 weeks away, expert offers tips on how to train

The 2022 Chicago Marathon date is just eight weeks away, and training is well-underway.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Marathon is just eight weeks away, and training is well-underway.

So how much mileage, should runners be clocking at this point?

Mike Hovi is a clinical massage therapist with the Soma Institute. He's been treating runners in the medical tent for more than 30 years!

The Chicago Marathon is October 9.

For those running Hovi, recommends having a set plan in place where you're running three to five times a week, increasing the mileage each week getting closer to race day.

On days not running, he recommends doing low-intensity cross-training and to make sure to fuel the body with water and fluids.

Hovi recommends considering the weather when training and making your warmup dynamic.

For more information on this year's race, visit www.chicagomarathon.com.