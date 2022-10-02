Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2022: Full list of street closures in Grant Park area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials and Bank of America Chicago Marathon organizers issued a full list of street closures in the Grant Park area head of the event.

Closures will begin on Monday, Oct. 3. Officials said to expect traffic and consider alternative routes. The marathon happens on Sunday and the Abbott Chicago 5K is on Saturday.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon closures

Monday, Oct. 3

Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Jackson from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. through Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Balbo from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive at 4 a.m. through Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 a.m.

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt to Ida B. Wells will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Jackson from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive will close at 4 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Ida B. Wells from Congress Plaza to Columbus Drive will close at 4 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Ida B. Wells from Michigan Avenue to Congress Plaza will close at 4 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Congress Plaza at Michigan Avenue from Van Buren to Harrison Streets will close at 4 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Jackson will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Columbus Drive from Jackson to Ida B. Wells will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Columbus Drive from Randolph to Monroe Street will close at 6 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at noon.

Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive will close at noon and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at noon.

Monroe Street from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close at noon and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.

Roosevelt Road from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Dive will close at 11 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Michigan Avenue from Madison to 9th Street will close at 4 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m.

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive will close at 4 a.m. and open Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

Columbus Drive from McFetridge Drive to Roosevelt Road will close at 4 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 9th Street to Roosevelt Road at 5:30 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

All streets, except Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be fully reopened by Monday, October 10 at 6 a.m.

Race day street closures along the route will begin at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, and are anticipated to be reopened by 4:30 p.m. or when it is deemed safe to do so.

Abbott Chicago 5K closures

The following streets will be closed to traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Oct. 8:

Ida B. Wells St, between Columbus Dr. and Congress Plaza Dr.

Congress Plaza Dr., between Harrison St. and Van Buren St.

Harrison St., between Michigan Ave. and Franklin St.

Franklin St., between Harrison St. and Van Buren St.

Van Buren St., between Franklin St. and Wacker Dr.

Wacker Dr., between Van Buren St. and Dearborn St.

Jackson Blvd., between Wacker Dr. and Clark St.