Chicago mayor election 2023: Johnson, Vallas talk community plans, coalitions at forum

Both Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson were asked to address topics impacting the quality of life in communities of color.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas took the same podium Saturday, tackling topics, like the need to invest in community plans and coalitions.

This forum took a different tone than others.

Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas were trying to shore up support this weekend by courting Latino and young African Americans voters --two groups that may still be undecided about who they will support for mayor.

Reynia Torres said her mind is made up. She now knows who she's going to vote for in the April 4 runoff election for Chicago's mayor.

"I'm very big on trauma and public safety, so when they spoke out for that, I was definitely interested in," Torres said.

The 19-year-old Chicago voter was among hundreds of city residents who attended this weekend's mayoral candidate's event at the UIC forum.

"I hope that the new mayor candidate works with the community groups that going on out there to help curtail the violence. Lightfoot was, so hopefully the new person and will also," said Corey Frierson, a Chicago voter.

The forum was hosted by the One Chicago For All Alliance, a coalition of 28 social impact driven community organizations and neighborhood groups.

"The majority of politicians, you hear the stories and everything they do leading up to the point to get them elected and then when they get elected, we rarely feel them in our community. I want someone we can actually feel, whether it be Vallas or Johnson," said fellow Chicago voter, Darrell Whitlock.

Each candidate had their own individual 30-minute question and answer session. The discussion included a range of topics, including community investment, education, immigration and public safety.

That issue was top of mind for 21-year-old Miracle Boyd, who is voting in her first election for Chicago mayor.

"When we talk about public safety, it's always about reducing crime and involving more police in our communities that are already overly saturated with police presence," Boyd said.

Now, both candidates need to energize voters in communities of color, as well as voters under 25.

These two groups mostly stayed home during the general election in February, but are needed by these candidates if they expect to win.