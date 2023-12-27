Chicago politics 2023: Johnson elected mayor, migrant crisis ramps up, city council scuffles abound

Chicago politics in 2023 saw Mayor Brandon Johnson elected, the migrant crisis ramp up, city council chaos, and Ed Burke's racketeering conviction.

Chicago politics in 2023 saw Mayor Brandon Johnson elected, the migrant crisis ramp up, city council chaos, and Ed Burke's racketeering conviction.

Chicago politics in 2023 saw Mayor Brandon Johnson elected, the migrant crisis ramp up, city council chaos, and Ed Burke's racketeering conviction.

Chicago politics in 2023 saw Mayor Brandon Johnson elected, the migrant crisis ramp up, city council chaos, and Ed Burke's racketeering conviction.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago politics saw great upheaval and change in 2023, starting smack dab in the middle of a crowded race for mayor with nine candidates in the running.

The contenders faced off in multiple debates in January, taking swipes at each other and answering questions about everything from public safety to housing to education.

On election night in February, the mayoral race officially moved into a runoff. Incumbent Lori Lightfoot came in third, knocking her out of the runoff, and set up a match-up between union-backed Brandon Johnson and business-backed Paul Vallas.

The municipal election also led to changing representation for some of the city's 50 wards, with many new faces in the Chicago City Council.

In April, we learned Chicago will play a prominent role in the lead-up to the next presidential election. The city was selected to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, with Chicago's strong labor roots and its convention space and hotels factoring into the decision.

Also in April, Johnson and Vallas faced off in the runoff election. And after a hard-fought and often contentious battle, Johnson came out on top, perhaps thanks in part to a big increase in turnout among younger voters.

In May, before the transition of power at City Hall, then-Mayor Lightfoot issued an emergency declaration as Chicago struggled to handle a growing influx of asylum seekers in need of shelter.

The migrant crisis would prove to be a top issue facing the incoming administration, as Mayor Johnson was sworn in and outgoing Lightfoot said her final farewells in a ceremonious sendoff.

ABC7's Cheryl Burton sat down one-on-one with Johnson ahead of his inauguration, and he shared his plans to unite the city and build a better, safer, and stronger Chicago, a goal that would soon become his signature phrase.

Over the summer, the new mayor dealt with the challenge of "teen takeovers" in Chicago, with large groups of young people gathering and causing chaos that sometimes turned violent.

Finding a way to stop that trend and keep the peace became a top priority in the search for the city's next police superintendent. In August, after a lengthy search process, Johnson selected Chief Larry Snelling to lead the department. He was confirmed in September.

A delegation of Chicago and state leaders took a trip to the southern border in October. ABC7's Liz Nagy was the only local reporter who traveled there, too, as local officials got a firsthand look at how Texas is handling the thousands of migrants who cross over from Mexico every day.

In November, chaos broke out in city council chambers during a special meeting over Chicago's sanctuary city status. The lights even went out at one point.

That same month, amid the community's objections, construction began on the city's first migrant base camp in Brighton Park. That work was abruptly stopped soon after by the state over environmental concerns.

The long-awaited federal corruption trial of former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke got underway in November and continued into December. He stood accused of using his power and influence to steer business toward his private law firm. A jury found him guilty of 13 of 14 counts.