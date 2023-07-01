Lori Lightfoot first Chicago mayor to issue 'lame duck' executive orders; BGA analyzes all 13

Tempel Lipizzans' stallions celebrates 65 years this summer with new music for a fresh experience to delight equestrian fans.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former mayor Lori Lightfoot made history in May, becoming the first Chicago mayor in modern history to issue "lame duck" executive orders after voters selected a new mayor.

Lightfoot issued 13 executive orders during her last week in office, while Johnson signed four following his May 15 inauguration ceremony.

Several of Lightfoot's outgoing orders attempt to set far-reaching policy agendas that would long outlast her term in office and commit her successor to her agenda.

At least one order seems headed for conflict with City Council's budgeting authority.

The Better Government Association analyzed each of Lightfoot's executive orders issued since her defeat in the February 28th primary election, as well as Johnson's first four orders and the use of executive orders by previous mayors.

You can read the full report here.