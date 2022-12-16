WATCH LIVE

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot 'not experiencing symptoms' after testing positive for COVID

The mayor said this is a reminder to get vaccinated and booster this holiday season to keep you and your loved ones safe.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, December 16, 2022 10:07PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19," she said in a post on Twitter.

The mayor said she is not experiencing symptoms, which she "attribute to being vaccinated and fully boosted."

Lightfoot said this is a reminder to get vaccinated and booster this holiday season to keep you and your loved ones safe.

