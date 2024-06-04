Chaos ensues as Dolton trustees override veto on Lightfoot's investigation into Mayor Henyard

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- It was all but a bench-clearing brawl inside Dolton Village Hall on Monday night.

Tempers had simmered for hours as village residents chided Mayor Tiffany Henyard for dodging questions about village business and spending.

"It doesn't matter how many questions we ask you. You don't ever answer," said Vivian, a meeting attendee.

Henyard repeatedly fired back. But it was the silent, lurking presence of Chicago's former mayor-turned paid private investigator Lori Lightfoot that severed any sense of order.

Four of Dolton's six trustees initially hired Lightfoot in April to dig into the Henyard's spending and village records. And Monday night, trustees moved to override a mayoral veto on paying Lightfoot to carry out that investigation.

Henyard's supporters silenced the mics. But no matter - a former mayor who once oversaw chaotic Chicago City Council meetings shouted over the clamber.

Little of what Lightfoot said registered. Dolton's police chief, a close Henyard ally, forced angry residents to clear village hall.

Senior trustee Jason House, who hired Lightfoot, said, "A lot of residents are curious about status of investigation... transparently work with investigation."

Outside, Dolton residents thrown out into the parking lot were furious.

"I think it's ludicrous. I think this whole administration is ludicrous," said resident Renee Clements.

"It's a case of preferential treatment to an illegitimate, corrupt administration," said Dan Lee, another resident.

